24 Heures Motos: le classement après 16 heures de course

Classement des 24 Heures Motos, courues de samedi à dimanche, après 16 heures de course sur le circuit Bugatti du Mans (4,185 km):
1. Jérémy Guarnoni (FRA) – David Checa (ESP) – Erwan Nigon (FRA) – Team SRC Kawasaki (N.11/EWC) 559 tours
2. Sébastien Gimbert (FRA) – Yonny Hernandez (COL) – Randy de Puniet (FRA) – Honda Endurance Racing (N.111/EWC) à 1:32.192
3. Vincent Philippe (FRA) – Etienne Masson (FRA) – Gregg Black (FRA) – Suzuki Endurance Racing Team (N.2/EWC) à 1 tour
4. Sheridan Morais (RSA) – Danny Webb (GBR) – Michael Laverty (GBR) – Wepol Racing (Yamaha N.13/EWC) à 4 tours
5. Roman Stamm (SUI) – Sébastien Suchet (SUI) – Nigel Walraven (NED) – Bolliger Team Switzerland (N.8/EWC) à 7 tours
6. Emeric Jonchière (FRA) – Stéphane Egéa (FRA) – Baptiste Guittet (FRA) – National Motos (Honda N.55/EWC) à 11 tours
7. James Westmoreland (GBR) – Johan Nigon (FRA) – Adrien Ganfornina (FRA) – Motors Events (Suzuki N.50/1re Superstock) à 12 tours
8. Joshua Hook (AUS) – Freddy Foray (FRA) – Mike Di Meglio (FRA) – F.C.C. TSR Honda France (N.1/EWC) à 12 tours
9. Morgan Berchet (FRA) – Matthieu Lussiana (FRA) – Alex Plancassagne (FRA) – 3Art Mototeam 95 (Yamaha N.36/EWC) à 13 tours
10. Roberto Rolfo (ITA) – Robin Mulhauser (SUI) – Stefan Hill (GBR) – Moto Ain (Yamaha N.96/2e Superstock) à 15 tours
…
Principaux abandons:
Julian Puffe (GER) – Pepijn Bijsterbosch (NED) – Lucy Glöckner (GER) – Gert56 by GS Yuasa (BMW N.56/Superstock)
Kenny Foray (FRA) – Julien Da Costa (FRA) – Mathieu Gines (FRA) – ERC-BMW Endurance (N.6/EWC)
Broc Parkes (AUS) – Marvin Fritz (GER) – Niccolo Canepa – YART Yamaha (N.7/EWC)
NDLR: 59 équipages au départ, 13 abandons