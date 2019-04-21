NBA: les résultats de samedi du 1er tour des play-offs

Résultats des matches du 1er tour des play-offs de la Ligue nord-américaine de basket (NBA), disputés samedi:
. CONFERENCE EST
A Brooklyn,
Philadelphie bat Brooklyn 112 à 108
Philadelphie mène trois victoires à une
Déjà joués:
Match N.1: Philadelphie – Brooklyn 102 – 111
Match N.2: Philadelphie – Brooklyn 145 – 123
Match N.3: Brooklyn – Philadelphie 115 – 131
A venir:
Match N.5, 23 avril à Philadelphie
Match N.6 (si besoin), 25 avril à Brooklyn
Match N.7 (si besoin), 27 avril à Philadelphie
A Détroit,
Milwaukee bat Détroit 119 à 103
Milwaukee mène trois victoires à zéro
Déjà joués:
Match N.1: Milwaukee – Détroit 121 – 86
Match N.2: Milwaukee – Détroit 120 – 99
A venir:
Match N.4, 22 avril à Détroit
Match N.5 (si besoin), 24 avril à Milwaukee
Match N.6 (si besoin), 26 avril à Détroit
Match N.7 (si besoin), 28 avril à Milwaukee
Les autres séries en cours:
. Boston – Indiana 3 – 0
Déjà joués:
Match N.1: Boston – Indiana 84 – 74
Match N.2: Boston – Indiana 99 – 91
Match N.3: Indiana – Boston 96 – 104
A venir:
Match N.4, 21 avril à Indianapolis
Match N.5 (si besoin), 24 avril à Boston
Match N.6 (si besoin), 26 avril à Indianapolis
Match N.7 (si besoin), 28 avril à Boston
. Toronto – Orlando 2 – 1
Déjà joués:
Match N.1: Toronto – Orlando 101 – 104
Match N.2: Toronto – Orlando 111 – 82
Match N.3: Orlando – Toronto 93 – 98
A venir:
Match N.4, 21 avril à Orlando
Match N.5, 23 avril à Toronto
Match N.6 (si besoin), 25 avril à Orlando
Match N.7 (si besoin), 27 avril à Toronto
. CONFERENCE OUEST
A Salt Lake City,
Houston bat Utah 104 à 101
Houston mène trois victoires à zéro
Déjà joués:
Match N.1: Houston – Utah 122 – 90
Match N.2: Houston – Utah 118 – 98
A venir:
Match N.4, 22 avril à Salt Lake City
Match N.5 (si besoin), 24 avril à Houston
Match N.6 (si besoin), 26 avril à Salt Lake City
Match N.7 (si besoin), 28 avril à Houston
A San Antonio,
Denver bat San Antonio 117 à 103
Denver et San Antonio à égalité deux victoires partout
Déjà joués:
Match N.1: Denver – San Antonio 96 – 101
Match N.2: Denver – San Antonio 114 – 105
Match N.3: San Antonio – Denver 118 – 108
A venir:
Match N.5, 23 avril à Denver
Match N.6, 25 avril à San Antonio
Match N.7 (si besoin), 27 avril à Denver
Les autres séries en cours:
. Portland – Oklahoma City 2 – 1
Déjà joués:
Match N.1, Portland – Oklahoma City 104 – 99
Match N.2, Portland – Oklahoma City 114 – 94
Match N.3, Oklahoma City – Portland 120 – 108
A venir:
Match N.4, 21 avril à Oklahoma City
Match N.5, 23 avril à Portland
Match N.6 (si besoin), 25 avril à Oklahoma City
Match N.7 (si besoin), 27 avril à Portland
. Golden State – LA Clippers 2 – 1
Déjà joués:
Match N.1: Golden State – LA Clippers 121 – 104
Match N.2: Golden State – LA Clippers 131 – 135
Match N.3: LA Clippers – Golden State 105 – 132
A venir:
Match N.4, 21 avril à Los Angeles
Match N.5, 24 avril à Oakland
Match N.6 (si besoin), 26 avril à Los Angeles
Match N.7 (si besoin), 28 avril à Oakland
NB: chaque série se dispute au meilleur des sept matches, la première équipe à quatre victoires étant qualifiée pour le tour suivant.