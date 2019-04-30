NBA: les résultats des matches de play-offs disputés lundi

Résultats des matches des play-offs de la Ligue nord-américaine de basket (NBA), disputés lundi:
. DEMI-FINALES DE CONFERENCE EST
Milwaukee – Boston 0-1
Déjà joué:
Match N.1: Milwaukee – Boston 90 – 112
A venir:
Match N.2, le 30 avril: Milwaukee – Boston
Match N.3, le 3 mai: Boston – Milwaukee
Match N.4, le 6 mai: Boston – Milwaukee
Match N.5 (si nécessaire), le 8 mai: Milwaukee – Boston
Match N.6 (si nécessaire), le 10 mai: Boston – Milwaukee
Match N.7 (si nécessaire), le 13 mai: Milwaukee – Boston
Seconde demi-finale:
A Toronto:
Philadelphie bat Toronto 94 à 89
Toronto et Philadelphie sont à égalité 1 victoire partout
Déjà joué:
Match N.1: Toronto – Philadelphie 108 – 95
Match N.2: Toronto – Philadelphie 89 – 94
A venir:
Match N.3, le 2 mai: Philadelphie – Toronto
Match N.4, le 5 mai: Philadelphie – Toronto
Match N.5 (si nécessaire), le 7 mai: Toronto – Philadelphie
Match N.6 (si nécessaire), le 9 mai: Philadelphie – Toronto
Match N.7 (si nécessaire), le 12 mai: Toronto – Philadelphie
. DEMI-FINALES DE CONFERENCE OUEST
Golden State – Houston 1 – 0
Déjà joué
Match N.1: Golden State – Houston 104 – 100
A venir:
Match N.2, le 30 avril: Golden State – Houston
Match N.3, le 4 mai: Houston – Golden State
Match N.4, le 6 mai: Houston – Golden State
Match N.5 (si nécessaire), le 8 mai: Golden State – Houston
Match N.6 (si nécessaire), le 10 mai: Houston – Golden State
Match N.7 (si nécessaire), le 12 mai: Golden State – Houston
Seconde demi-finale:
A Denver:
Denver bat Portland 121 à 113
Denver mène 1 victoire à 0 devant Portland
Déjà joué
Match N.1: Denver – Portland 121 – 113
A venir:
Match N.2, le 1er mai: Denver – Portland
Match N.3, le 3 mai: Portland – Denver
Match N.4, le 5 mai: Portland – Denver
Match N.5 (si nécessaire), le 7 mai: Denver – Portland
Match N.6 (si nécessaire), le 9 mai: Portland – Denver
Match N.7 (si nécessaire), le 12 mai: Denver – Portland
NB: chaque série se dispute au meilleur des sept matches, la première équipe à quatre victoires étant qualifiée pour le tour suivant.
