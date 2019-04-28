International › AFP

NBA: les résultats des matches de play-offs disputés samedi

Publié le 28.04.2019 à 05h50 par AFP

Résultat des matches des play-offs de la Ligue nord-américaine de basket (NBA), disputés samedi:

. 1ER TOUR DE LA CONFERENCE OUEST:

A Denver,

Denver bat San Antonio 90 à 86

Denver qualifié, vainqueur quatre victoires à trois

Déjà joués:

Match N.1: Denver – San Antonio 96 – 101

Match N.2: Denver – San Antonio 114 – 105

Match N.3: San Antonio – Denver 118 – 108

Match N.4: San Antonio – Denver 103 – 117

Match N.5: Denver – San Antonio 108 – 90

Match N.6: San Antonio – Denver 120 – 103

. DEMI-FINALES DE CONFERENCE EST

A Toronto,

Toronto bat Philadelphie 108 à 95

Toronto mène une victoire à zéro

A venir:

Match N.2, le 29 avril: Toronto – Philadelphie

Match N.3, le 2 mai: Philadelphie – Toronto

Match N.4, le 5 mai: Philadelphie – Toronto

Match N.5 (si nécessaire), le 7 mai: Toronto – Philadelphie

Match N.6 (si nécessaire), le 9 mai: Philadelphie – Toronto

Match N.7 (si nécessaire), le 12 mai: Toronto – Philadelphie

. LES AUTRES SERIES

EST

Milwaukee – Boston


Match N.1, le 28 avril: Milwaukee – Boston

Match N.2, le 30 avril: Milwaukee – Boston

Match N.3, le 3 mai: Boston – Milwaukee

Match N.4, le 6 mai: Boston – Milwaukee

Match N.5 (si nécessaire), le 8 mai: Milwaukee – Boston

Match N.6 (si nécessaire), le 10 mai: Boston – Milwaukee

Match N.7 (si nécessaire), le 13 mai: Milwaukee – Boston

OUEST

Golden State – Houston

Match N.1, le 28 avril: Golden State – Houston

Match N.2, le 30 avril: Golden State – Houston

Match N.3, le 4 mai: Houston – Golden State

Match N.4, le 6 mai: Houston – Golden State

Match N.5 (si nécessaire), le 8 mai: Golden State – Houston

Match N.6 (si nécessaire), le 10 mai: Houston – Golden State

Match N.7 (si nécessaire), le 12 mai: Golden State – Houston

Denver – Portland

Match N.1, le 29 avril: Denver – Portland

Match N.2, le 1er mai: Denver – Portland

Match N.3, le 3 mai: Portland – Denver

Match N.4, le 5 mai: Portland – Denver

Match N.5 (si nécessaire), le 7 mai: Denver – Portland

Match N.6 (si nécessaire), le 9 mai: Portland – Denver

Match N.7 (si nécessaire), le 12 mai: Denver – Portland

NB: chaque série se dispute au meilleur des sept matches, la première équipe à quatre victoires étant qualifiée pour le tour suivant.

